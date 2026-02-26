Mantua man finishes clearing snow off car to find grandfather stabbing wife and mother-in-law with meat cleaver

Fairfax County officers responded to a domestic assault that left three dead and one critically injured early Monday morning.

MANTUA, VA – A domestic assault in Fairfax County turned deadly early Monday morning, leaving two women and a suspect dead, one man critically injured, and a police officer involved in a fatal shooting, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The suspect, 54-year-old Chhatra Thapa, was shot and killed by police after refusing to drop a knife.

Key Points

Officers responded to a domestic assault on Persimmon Drive around 5 a.m. Monday.

Two women were fatally stabbed; a man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Persimmon Drive in Mantua shortly after 5 a.m. on February 23 for reports of a violent domestic incident. Upon arrival, they found an adult woman outside the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds. Inside, officers encountered Chhatra Thapa, 54, kneeling over a man with a knife in hand. Another woman was found nearby with critical injuries.

According to police, the man was outside his Margate Manor apartment on the 3900 block of Persimmon Drive in Mantua, Virginia, clearing snow from his car when he heard a disturbance coming from inside the residence, where he lived with his wife, Mamta Thapa, his in-laws, and their one-year-old son.

Officers opened fire after suspect continued assault

Murder weapon shown by police.

Officers repeatedly ordered Thapa to drop the weapon, but police say he ignored commands and continued attacking the male victim. One officer fired his weapon, striking Thapa. Officers immediately rendered first aid to Thapa and the victims until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue arrived.

Despite efforts to save their lives, Thapa was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the victims—identified as Mamta Thapa, 33, and Binda Thapa, 52, both of Fairfax—were later pronounced dead at the hospital. The male victim remains hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

Child found unharmed, investigations underway

A one-year-old boy was found inside the home unharmed and has since been placed with relatives through Child Protective Services and the department’s Victim Services Division.

The officer involved, a 2.5-year veteran of the Mason Police District, has been placed on restricted duty pending investigations by the department’s Major Crimes Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau. The incident will also undergo independent review by the county’s Police Auditor.

Per department policy, body-worn camera footage from the incident will be released within 30 days, and the officer’s name is expected to be made public within 10 days.

