Hackensack Police Officers Save 78-Year-Old Man After Cardiac Arrest Near Midtown Bridge

Quick action by responding officers using CPR and a defibrillator helped revive a man who collapsed near the Midtown Bridge approach.

Hackensack, NJ – Several Hackensack police officers are being credited with saving the life of a 78-year-old man who suffered cardiac arrest near the Midtown Bridge approach earlier this week.

Key Points

• Officers responded to a report of a man who collapsed and went into cardiac arrest

• Police used CPR, an AED, oxygen, and advanced medical equipment

• The patient was revived before being transported to the hospital

Police said the incident occurred Wednesday when officers were dispatched to the Midtown Bridge approach after receiving a report that an elderly man had fallen and gone into cardiac arrest.

Officers Ryan Conlon and Frank Caneja from the Hackensack Police Emergency Services Unit responded alongside Patrol Bureau Officers Jems Peralta and Robert Oropeza.

Life-saving efforts at the scene

When officers arrived, they immediately began life-saving measures and took over CPR compressions for the patient.

Using an automated external defibrillator, along with a bag-valve-mask and oxygen, the officers were able to successfully resuscitate the man before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the officers’ advanced medical training played a critical role in the successful rescue.

Advanced training credited

Officers Conlon and Caneja both hold EMT certifications, which the department said helped guide the emergency response during the incident.

All Hackensack police officers receive CPR training, and those with EMT certifications are able to maintain that specialized medical training.

Emergency services teamwork

Hackensack Police also credited the Hackensack Fire Department and Hackensack University Medical Center ALS and BLS teams for assisting at the scene and taking over care of the patient.

Officials said the coordinated response between agencies highlights the importance of teamwork among emergency responders.