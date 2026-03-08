Man Arrested After Woman Stabbed Near Vale Cemetery in Schenectady

Police say a suspect known to the victim was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing that left a woman hospitalized.

Schenectady, NY – A Schenectady man has been arrested following a stabbing that left a woman seriously injured near Vale Cemetery earlier this week, according to police.

Key Points

• Woman found stabbed near Vale Cemetery after calling 911

• Suspect identified as a man known to the victim

• 38-year-old Schenectady man charged with first-degree assault

Police said the incident occurred Tuesday when a 41-year-old Schenectady woman called 911 after walking to Vale Cemetery with stab wounds.

Responding officers located the victim and provided assistance before she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigation traces incident to State Street

Detectives later determined the incident began at a location on State Street before the victim left the area and walked to the cemetery, where she contacted emergency services.

Authorities said the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Suspect arrested without incident

Police arrested Domique S. Lewis, 38, of Schenectady, a short time after the stabbing.

Lewis has been charged with first-degree assault, a Class B felony under New York law.

The victim remains hospitalized as the investigation continues.