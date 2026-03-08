Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Chesapeake Crash

Police say a motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a left turn at a busy Chesapeake intersection Sunday afternoon.

Chesapeake, VA – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon following a crash involving a vehicle at a Chesapeake intersection, according to police.

Key Points

• Crash occurred at Kempsville Road and Hunningdon Lakes Boulevard

• Motorcycle struck a vehicle making a left-hand turn

• Rider transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police said the crash happened around 1:48 p.m. when a motorcycle traveling south on Kempsville Road collided with a vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn at Hunningdon Lakes Boulevard.

The impact caused serious injuries to the rider.

Rider hospitalized

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the rider’s identity or condition beyond the initial report.

Investigation underway

The Chesapeake Police Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip through P3TIPS.com, or use the P3TIPS mobile app. Tips that lead to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.