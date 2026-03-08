Baltimore Police Arrest Two Teens After Armed Robbery in Eastern District

Officers recovered a handgun and detained two juvenile suspects following a brief foot pursuit in East Baltimore.

Baltimore, MD – Baltimore police arrested two teenagers Saturday after an armed robbery was reported in the city’s Eastern District, authorities said.

Key Points

• Two 18-year-old victims reported being robbed on North Linwood Avenue

• Officers detained two 17-year-old suspects after a brief foot chase

• Police recovered a handgun during the arrest

Police said officers were flagged down on March 7 in the 1200 block of North Linwood Avenue by an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who reported they had just been robbed.

The victims provided officers with descriptions of the suspects.

Suspects spotted nearby

As additional officers arrived in the area, they observed individuals matching the descriptions given by the victims.

Police said the suspects attempted to flee, leading officers on a brief foot pursuit before they were detained.

Handgun recovered

During the arrest, officers recovered a handgun.

The two suspects, both 17-year-old males, were taken into custody and transported to Juvenile Booking.

The investigation remains ongoing.