Juveniles Arrested After Large Disturbance at White Marsh Mall

Baltimore County police say a planned gathering of teens led to fights, arrests, and a robbery investigation at the busy shopping center.

White Marsh, MD – Baltimore County police arrested multiple juveniles Saturday following a large disturbance at White Marsh Mall that stemmed from a planned gathering of teens.

Key Points

• Large group of juveniles gathered at White Marsh Mall for a planned “link-up”

• Several teens arrested on charges including assault and disorderly conduct

• Police investigating reported robbery involving a juvenile victim

Police said the incident occurred March 7 after large groups of juveniles gathered at the mall for what authorities described as a planned “link-up.”

The gathering led to disturbances inside the mall, prompting officers to respond and restore order.

Multiple charges filed

Baltimore County Police arrested several juveniles in connection with the incident.

Authorities said charges include second-degree assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Robbery investigation ongoing

Police are also investigating a reported robbery connected to the disturbance.

According to investigators, a juvenile victim reported being assaulted and having a personal item stolen during the incident.

Shots fired report recanted

During the response, police initially received a report that shots had been fired at the mall.

However, authorities said the juvenile who made the claim later recanted the statement when speaking with officers.

The investigation remains ongoing.