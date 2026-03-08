Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Lakewood Road in Toms River, Police Suspect Impaired Driving

Authorities say a suspected impaired driver lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic late Saturday night.

Toms River, NJ – A woman was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on Lakewood Road in Toms River, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Key Points

• Fatal crash occurred near Lakewood Road and Whitty Road around 11:05 p.m.

• Volkswagen Jetta struck a guardrail before colliding with a Honda Accord

• Police say the Jetta driver appeared impaired

Police said officers responded to the area of Lakewood Road and Whitty Road shortly after 11 p.m. following reports of a serious motor vehicle crash.

Investigators determined that a Volkswagen Jetta traveling southbound struck a guardrail on the passenger side, causing the vehicle to lose control.

Head-on collision

After hitting the guardrail, the Jetta crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Honda Accord traveling northbound on Lakewood Road.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she was later pronounced dead.

Driver appeared impaired

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Responding officers at the scene observed signs that the driver appeared to be impaired.

Investigation continues

Authorities obtained a court-authorized blood draw from the driver as part of the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit Vehicular Homicide Squad, the Toms River Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.