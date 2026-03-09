Virginia Beach Police Detain 37 Juveniles During Overnight Oceanfront Curfew Enforcement

Three minors were arrested, including two found carrying firearms, during a late-night police operation at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach, VA – Virginia Beach police detained dozens of juveniles during an overnight curfew enforcement operation at the city’s Oceanfront resort area, authorities said.

Key Points

• Police took 37 juveniles into custody during overnight enforcement

• Most were released to parents with warnings

• Two minors were found illegally carrying firearms

The Virginia Beach Police Department conducted the enforcement beginning around 11 p.m. Saturday and continuing into the early morning hours Sunday.

Officers targeted unaccompanied minors under the age of 18 who were violating the city’s overnight curfew in the busy Oceanfront resort district.

Most juveniles released to parents

Police said 37 juveniles were taken into custody during the operation.

Of those, 34 were released to their parents with warnings.

Three others were arrested and transported to the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center on various charges.

Firearms recovered

Authorities said two of the juveniles who were arrested were found illegally carrying firearms during the enforcement.

Police did not release additional details about the weapons or the charges.

Earlier curfew coming soon

City officials also announced that beginning March 19 the nightly curfew for unaccompanied minors will move one hour earlier.

The curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in public places throughout Virginia Beach.

Officials said the change is intended to reduce late-night incidents and improve safety as crowds increase during the spring and summer tourism seasons.

Violating the curfew could result in a Class 4 misdemeanor.

