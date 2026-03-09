New Jersey Man Jailed After Attempted Meeting With Minor in Bucks County

Authorities say a suspect who arranged an online meeting with someone he believed was a minor is now in custody after initially fleeing police.

Bensalem, PA – A New Jersey man is being held in Bucks County after allegedly attempting to meet someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl for a sexual encounter, according to Bensalem police.

Key Points

• Suspect allegedly communicated online with someone he believed was 13

• Police say he traveled from New Jersey to Bensalem for a planned meeting

• He later turned himself in after a warrant was issued

Investigators said 34-year-old Jairo Zepeda-Herrera, who lives in the Cranbury area, began communicating through a social media platform with someone he believed was a young teenage girl.

According to police, the conversation quickly became inappropriate, and authorities say he discussed meeting the minor during her school break.

Police move in during planned meeting

Authorities said the suspect traveled from his home in East Windsor, New Jersey, to Bensalem on Dec. 30 for the planned meeting.

Officers were in the area during the operation, but investigators say the suspect left the scene before police could make contact.

Warrant issued after suspect fled

Following the incident, Bensalem police obtained an arrest warrant charging Zepeda-Herrera with several offenses, including attempted statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, attempted indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Police emphasized that no children were placed in danger during the investigation.

Suspect later surrendered

After several attempts to locate him, members of the U.S. Marshals Service contacted the suspect’s family about the warrant.

Police said Zepeda-Herrera turned himself in at the Bensalem Township Police Department the next day.

He was arraigned before District Judge Joseph Falcone and ordered held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $3 million bail, with 10 percent required for release.