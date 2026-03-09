Cape May County Students Visit Prosecutor’s Office for Criminal Justice Career Experience

Middle Township High School students explored careers in law enforcement during a visit to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cape May Court House, NJ – Students from Middle Township High School recently visited the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office to learn about careers in criminal justice and the work performed by various law enforcement professionals.

Key Points

• Criminal justice and forensic science students toured the Prosecutor’s Office

• Officials explained how different units work together on investigations

• Students also watched a demonstration from the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit

The visit gave students from the school’s Criminal Justice and Forensic Science classes an opportunity to see firsthand how the prosecutor’s office operates and how different departments collaborate to serve the community.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, Chief Christopher Holt, and Captain John Marriner welcomed the students and discussed the responsibilities of the office.

Professionals share real-world experience

Students also heard from several members of the prosecutor’s office about their roles in the justice system.

Speakers included Deputy First Assistant Gretchen Pickering, Assistant Prosecutor James Moore, Victim Advocate Brooke Franklin, Lt. Danielle Mitchell, and Forensic Chemist and Lab Director Ken Hand.

Each professional explained how their work contributes to investigations, victim support, and the prosecution process.

K-9 demonstration highlights visit

The tour also featured a demonstration by the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit, giving students a closer look at how specially trained dogs assist law enforcement operations.

Officials said the visit was designed to help students better understand the many career paths available in public service and law enforcement.