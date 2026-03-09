Unseasonably Warm Week Ahead for New Jersey as Spring-Like Temperatures Arrive

Sunny skies and temperatures near 70 degrees will bring an early taste of spring across much of New Jersey this week.

Newark, NJ – New Jersey residents can expect an unusually warm stretch of weather this week, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for several days.

Key Points

• Temperatures expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s early this week

• Mostly sunny skies forecast through Tuesday

• Rain chances increase midweek before cooler air returns

After a partly cloudy evening, overnight temperatures are expected to drop to around 40 degrees as skies gradually clear.

Sunshine returns Monday with afternoon temperatures climbing to around 68 degrees as light southwest winds develop.

Spring-like warmth continues

The warm trend will continue Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 71 degrees, well above typical early March temperatures.

Calm winds early in the day will shift to a light southwest breeze in the afternoon.

Clear skies Tuesday night will keep temperatures mild, with lows around the upper 40s.

Rain chances midweek

Clouds will begin to increase Wednesday with a slight chance of showers developing later in the afternoon.

Rain becomes more likely Wednesday night into Thursday, with showers expected across much of the state and highs cooling slightly into the low 60s.

Cooler temperatures return

After the midweek rain, temperatures will drop heading into the end of the week.

Highs are expected to fall back into the low 50s Friday through the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

While the warmth may not last, the early-week weather should provide a perfect opportunity for outdoor activities, early spring cleaning, or a trip to the park before cooler air returns.