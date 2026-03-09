Ramsey Train Collision Leaves Woman Dead, Causes Temporary Service Disruptions

Authorities say an adult woman died after being struck by a commuter train near the Ramsey station Sunday morning.

Ramsey, NJ – A woman died Sunday morning after being struck by a NJ Transit commuter train near the Ramsey station, prompting a temporary shutdown of rail service on part of the Port Jervis Line.

Key Points

• Woman fatally struck by NJ Transit train near Ramsey station

• About 150 passengers were aboard the train at the time

• Rail service temporarily halted between Allendale and Port Jervis

Officials said the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. near the Main Street crossing just west of the Ramsey station.

According to NJ Transit, the train involved had departed Port Jervis earlier in the morning and was traveling toward Hoboken when it struck an adult woman who was on the tracks in an unauthorized area.

Passengers safe following collision

Approximately 150 passengers and crew members were on board the train when the collision occurred.

Transit officials confirmed that no injuries were reported among passengers or staff.

Service impacted along Port Jervis Line

Following the incident, rail service was suspended in both directions between Allendale and Port Jervis while authorities responded to the scene.

Service has since resumed, though NJ Transit reported delays of up to 30 minutes as trains return to normal schedules.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman as the investigation continues.