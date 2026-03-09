Former Teacher Sentenced 15 Years After Killing American University Professor

A man who fled the country after the killing of a Maryland professor has been sentenced to 25 years in prison following his extradition and conviction.

Bethesda, MD – A man who fled the United States after killing an American University professor more than 15 years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Key Points

• Jorge Rueda Landeros convicted of second-degree murder in professor’s death

• Victim Sue Ann Marcum was found killed inside her Bethesda home in 2010

• The suspect fled to Mexico before being arrested and extradited years later

Jorge Rueda Landeros, 56, was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Sue Ann Marcum.

Authorities said Marcum, a well-known professor at American University, was discovered dead inside her home in the 6200 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda on October 25, 2010.

Relationship turned financial dispute

Investigators determined that Landeros had been Marcum’s Spanish teacher and yoga instructor and that the two developed both a personal and financial relationship.

Over time, Marcum invested significant money into ventures involving Landeros.

According to investigators, Marcum ultimately lost more than $300,000 through the investments while Landeros gained approximately $252,000 from the arrangement.

Authorities also discovered he had named himself the sole beneficiary of Marcum’s $500,000 life insurance policy.

Killing initially staged as burglary

The medical examiner ruled Marcum’s death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

Investigators initially believed the home had been burglarized, but later determined the break-in had likely been staged and that the victim knew her attacker.

Suspect fled country for more than a decade

Evidence collected during the investigation led detectives to identify Landeros as a suspect in April 2011, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Authorities learned he had fled the United States and was living in Mexico.

In December 2022, he was arrested during a joint operation involving U.S. and Mexican authorities, including the FBI and Mexico’s Criminal Investigative Agency.

Extradited and convicted

After his arrest, Landeros was extradited back to the United States to face trial in Montgomery County.

Deputy State’s Attorney Ryan Wechsler and Assistant State’s Attorney Debbie Feinstein prosecuted the case.