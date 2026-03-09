Man Stabbed in Chest and Face During Harlem Assault; Suspect Sought

Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a man with a knife outside a West 125th Street location.

New York, NY – NYPD detectives are searching for a suspect involved in a violent stabbing that left a man seriously injured in Harlem earlier this year.

Key Points

• 37-year-old man stabbed in chest and slashed in face

• Attack occurred outside 166 West 125th Street

• Police asking for public’s help identifying the suspect

Police said the incident happened Monday evening around 6:05 p.m. in front of 166 West 125th Street within the confines of the 28th Precinct.

Authorities said the 37-year-old male victim was approached by an unidentified individual.

Victim seriously injured

According to investigators, the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest and also slashed the left side of his face with a knife.

Police did not immediately release information about the victim’s current condition.

Police seeking public’s help

The suspect fled the scene following the attack and has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish-speaking callers can call 1-888-57-PISTA.

Tips can also be submitted online at the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on X through @NYPDTips. All tips can be made anonymously.