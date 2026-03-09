Norristown Man Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop Where Gun Was Found

Police say the suspect ran from officers after they discovered a handgun inside his vehicle during a late-night traffic stop.

Bensalem, PA – A Norristown man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop in Bensalem where officers discovered a handgun inside his vehicle.

Key Points

• Traffic stop conducted for a broken taillight and expired registration

• Officers discovered a handgun with an extended magazine in the vehicle

• Suspect fled on foot but was quickly captured by police

Police said the incident occurred around 1:23 a.m. on March 1 when officers stopped a Jeep Patriot on Street Road near High Avenue after noticing the vehicle had a malfunctioning rear taillight.

A registration check revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired the previous day, and officers determined the registered owner’s driver’s license was suspended.

Marijuana observed in vehicle

During the stop, officers reported smelling marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Police said they also observed a burning hand-rolled marijuana cigar in the center console, and the driver — identified as 21-year-old Hasan Pearson of Norristown — did not possess a medical marijuana card.

Authorities confirmed Pearson was operating the vehicle while his license was suspended.

Gun discovered during search

While the vehicle was being held pending a search warrant, officers conducted an inventory search and discovered a handgun equipped with an extended magazine.

Police said Pearson did not have a valid permit to carry the firearm.

Suspect attempted to flee

When officers attempted to place Pearson into custody, he ran from the scene on foot.

Police pursued him and were able to quickly apprehend him without further incident.

Pearson now faces several charges including firearms violations, drug possession, and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned before District Judge Stacy Wertman and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at $90,000, with 10 percent required for release.