Two Arrested After Schenectady Search Warrant Uncovers Dead Dog, Drugs and Gun

Police say a search of a city residence uncovered narcotics, an illegal firearm, and a dog believed to have been intentionally killed.

Schenectady, NY – Two people were arrested after Schenectady police executed a search warrant at a city residence and discovered narcotics, an illegal firearm, and a deceased dog believed to have been intentionally killed.

Key Points

• Search warrant executed at home on Ostrander Place

• Officers discovered drugs, a firearm, and a deceased dog

• Two Schenectady residents arrested on multiple felony charges

Police said officers and detectives carried out a search warrant on March 3 at a residence located at 1006 Ostrander Place.

During the search, investigators found narcotics and an illegal firearm inside the home.

Officers also discovered a dog that had died and appeared to have been intentionally killed, according to police.

Multiple felony charges filed

Authorities arrested Isaiah K. Smith, 26, of Schenectady, in connection with the investigation.

Smith faces several charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, aggravated cruelty to animals, and torturing or injuring animals.

Second suspect also charged

Police also arrested Anisah N. Bangs, 28, of Schenectady.

Bangs has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Investigation ongoing

The Schenectady Police Department said the investigation remains active and additional details may be released as the case continues.