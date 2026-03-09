Man Charged With Megan’s Law Violation After White Oak Investigation

Allegheny County police say a registered offender failed to report the residence where he was living as required by law.

White Oak, PA – A man has been arrested in White Oak after investigators determined he was living at a residence without reporting the address as required under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law.

Key Points

• Police located a registered offender living at an unreported residence

• The investigation took place in the 2800 block of Capital Street

• The suspect faces charges for failing to comply with registration requirements

Authorities said the investigation occurred on March 3 when members of the Allegheny County Police Department’s Violent Crimes and Firearms team worked with the White Oak Borough Police Department.

During the operation, officers located a registered Megan’s Law offender at a home in the 2800 block of Capital Street.

Residence not reported

Investigators determined that 32-year-old Tion Bolding had been living at the address but had not reported the residence as required under his registration conditions.

Under Megan’s Law, individuals listed on the registry must keep authorities informed of their current residence and other identifying information.

Arrest made at the scene

Police took Bolding into custody at the residence.

He has been charged with failure to comply with registration requirements.