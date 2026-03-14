Hagerstown Apartment Fire Injures Two, Displaces Eight on South Prospect Street

An early morning electrical fire inside a living room ceiling fan damaged a three-story apartment building in Hagerstown and forced multiple residents from their homes.

Hagerstown, MD – Two people were injured and eight residents were displaced after an apartment fire broke out early Thursday morning at a multi-family building on South Prospect Street in Hagerstown, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The fire was reported at about 12:52 a.m. at a three-story apartment building located at 145 S. Prospect Street in Washington County.

Key Points

• Two civilians were injured in a Hagerstown apartment fire early Thursday

• Eight residents displaced from three-story South Prospect Street building

• Investigators say an electrical malfunction in a ceiling fan caused the fire

Fire started in living room

According to investigators, the fire originated in the living room of one of the apartments.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the preliminary cause was an accidental electrical malfunction involving a ceiling fan.

Occupants discovered the fire and alerted others inside the building.

Large response from firefighters

The Hagerstown City Fire Department responded with a two-alarm assignment that brought 67 firefighters to the scene.

Crews worked for about one hour and 20 minutes before the fire was brought under control.

Authorities estimated damage to the structure at approximately $250,000, with an additional $50,000 in damage to the building’s contents.

Residents alerted by smoke alarms

Investigators said smoke alarms were present in the building and alerted residents to the fire.

The building was not equipped with a fire alarm system or sprinkler system.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents following the fire.