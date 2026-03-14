Machette Attack in NYC Leaves One Injured

Police say a group of four suspects assaulted a 69-year-old man in front of a Grand Concourse building while one of the attackers brandished a machete.

Bronx, NY – Police are searching for four suspects accused of attacking a 69-year-old man outside a building on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx earlier this month, according to the NYPD.

The assault happened Sunday evening around 5:42 p.m. outside 2685 Grand Concourse within the confines of the 52nd Precinct.

Key Points

• Four suspects wanted for machete-involved assault in the Bronx

• 69-year-old victim punched and kicked during attack

• Suspects fled southbound on Grand Concourse

Group approached victim outside building

Police said the group approached the victim in front of the Grand Concourse address before the attack began.

During the confrontation, one of the suspects displayed a machete while two others repeatedly punched and kicked the victim.

Authorities said the assault caused injuries to the 69-year-old man.

Suspects fled on foot

After the attack, the suspects fled the scene on foot heading southbound along Grand Concourse.

Police have released images of the individuals and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

How to submit tips

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or the Spanish-language line at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).