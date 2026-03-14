Delaware State Police Investigate Early Morning Robbery at New Castle Wawa

Authorities say a suspect pretending to be armed forced a store clerk to hand over cash during an early morning robbery on North Dupont Highway.

New Castle, DE – Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Wawa convenience store early Friday morning in New Castle.

Troopers responded around 5:00 a.m. to the Wawa located at 1515 North Dupont Highway for a reported robbery.

Key Points

• Robbery reported early Friday at Wawa on North Dupont Highway

• Suspect implied he had a weapon while demanding money from clerk

• Suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV waiting outside

Suspect demanded cash from clerk

According to investigators, an unidentified man entered the convenience store and approached the clerk.

Police said the suspect demanded money and, when the clerk did not initially comply, he walked behind the counter and continued demanding cash while acting as if he was armed with a weapon.

The clerk then complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

Suspect fled in waiting SUV

After the robbery, the suspect ran from the store and entered a dark-colored SUV waiting on North Dupont Highway.

The vehicle then left the area, police said.

The clerk was not injured during the incident.

Investigation ongoing

Detectives with the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit are continuing to investigate the robbery.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Detective J. Lucyk at (302) 365-8446.