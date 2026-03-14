Lancaster Man Found Guilty of Third-Degree Murder in 2020 Manor Street Shooting

A Lancaster County jury convicted a city man of killing one victim and seriously injuring another during a shooting in Lancaster in 2020.

Lancaster, PA – A Lancaster man has been found guilty of third-degree murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left one man dead and a woman wounded in 2020.

A Lancaster County jury on Thursday convicted Isaac Sanchez, 40, of the 200 block of East Liberty Street, following a three-day trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Key Points

• Lancaster jury convicts Isaac Sanchez in fatal 2020 shooting

• Victim Terrell Woodrow Coley, 36, died after being shot in the chest

• Second victim Miranda Fernandez, 24, survived a gunshot wound to the leg

Shooting occurred on Manor Street

Prosecutors said Sanchez opened fire on two people the morning of Oct. 27, 2020, in the 500 block of Manor Street in Lancaster.

One of the victims, 36-year-old Terrell Woodrow Coley, was shot in the chest and later died at a local hospital.

A second victim, 24-year-old Miranda Fernandez, was shot in the leg but survived her injuries.

Defendant prohibited from possessing firearm

Authorities said Sanchez did not have a license to carry the gun used in the shooting.

He was also legally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction from 2007.

Arrest made months after shooting

After the shooting, Sanchez fled the area but was quickly identified as the suspect by investigators.

Police arrested him in January 2021 in Hardin County, Kentucky.

Sentencing scheduled after investigation

The jury returned its guilty verdict after about three hours of deliberation.

Judge Jeffery Wright will sentence Sanchez after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo and Assistant District Attorney Callista Chartier prosecuted the case.