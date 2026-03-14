Queens Shooting Suspects Flee in White Van After Man Shot in Both Legs, NYPD Says

Police are searching for two masked suspects who shot a man in both legs outside a Queens building before fleeing in a white van.

Queens, NY – The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a non-fatal shooting in Elmhurst that left a 30-year-old man wounded.

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. in front of 96-21 57 Avenue within the confines of the 110th Precinct.

Key Points

• 30-year-old man shot in both legs in Queens shooting

• Two masked suspects fled the scene in a white Econoline van

• NYPD seeking public assistance to identify suspects and vehicle

Victim shot outside Queens building

Police said the victim was approached by two unidentified individuals wearing masks.

During the encounter, one of the suspects fired a handgun, striking the victim in both legs.

The victim survived the shooting, though police did not release additional details about his condition.

Suspects fled in distinctive van

After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Econoline van.

Investigators said the vehicle had several distinctive features, including a ladder rack on the roof, a black tarp covering the front right panel, and latch locks on the rear doors.

The van was last seen traveling southbound on the Cross Island Parkway.

How to submit tips

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or the Spanish-language line at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).