Grafton Avenue Shooter Wanted by Newark Police

Authorities say surveillance cameras captured a suspect firing shots that struck a victim’s vehicle in Newark late Wednesday morning.

Newark, NJ – Newark police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to a shooting that damaged a vehicle Wednesday morning in the city’s North Ward.

Officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to the area of Grafton Avenue near Broadway after receiving reports of shots fired, according to the Newark Department of Public Safety.

Key Points

• Police responded to reports of gunfire on Grafton Avenue near Broadway

• A male victim was not injured, but his vehicle was struck by bullets

• Detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect seen on surveillance video

Shots fired investigation

When officers arrived at the scene, they located ballistic evidence in the area. Investigators later located a male victim whose vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Authorities said the victim was not injured, but the hood of the vehicle sustained damage from the shooting.

Suspect captured on surveillance

Detectives reviewing surveillance footage observed an individual discharging a firearm, striking the victim’s vehicle during the incident.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. is urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the shooting to contact investigators.

How to submit information

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Officials said anonymous tips are kept confidential and may be eligible for a reward.