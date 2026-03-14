Robbery Crew Targeting Brooklyn Businesses on Kings Highway and East 15th Street

Police say three suspects armed with a knife targeted two Brooklyn businesses minutes apart, injuring a store employee during one of the incidents.

Brooklyn, NY – The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects connected to a robbery pattern that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn’s Midwood and Sheepshead Bay areas.

According to police, the incidents occurred about 15 minutes apart within the confines of the 62nd and 61st Precincts.

Key Points

• Three suspects linked to two robberies in Brooklyn within minutes of each other

• Knife displayed during both incidents at Kings Highway and East 15th Street locations

• A 47-year-old store employee injured while fleeing the suspects

First robbery reported on Kings Highway

Police said the first incident occurred around 4:25 p.m. at a commercial establishment located at 354 Kings Highway within the 62nd Precinct.

Investigators say three unidentified individuals entered the business, displayed a knife, and kicked a door before removing property from the store.

During the robbery, a 47-year-old female employee injured her ankle while fleeing from the suspects.

Second incident minutes later in Sheepshead Bay

Roughly 15 minutes later, the same group allegedly entered another commercial establishment at 2115 East 15th Street within the confines of the 61st Precinct.

Authorities said the suspects again displayed a knife and caused damage inside the store by kicking a door and wall before removing property.

NYPD seeking suspects

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals involved or has information about the robberies to contact police.

Tips can be submitted to the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Information can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or via X at @NYPDTips.

All tips can be made anonymously.