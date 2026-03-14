Citizen Robbery Reported in Glen Burnie After Suspect Steals Bag With Medication

Anne Arundel County police say a suspect assaulted victims and stole a bag containing prescription medication Friday afternoon.

Glen Burnie, MD – Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a citizen robbery reported Friday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in Glen Burnie.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 7900 block of Gentle Breeze Court after victims reported being approached and assaulted by a suspect while entering the area.

Key Points

• Robbery reported Friday afternoon on Gentle Breeze Court in Glen Burnie

• Suspect assaulted victims and stole a bag containing prescription medication

• Police canvassed the area but did not locate the suspect

Victims approached and robbed

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the suspect confronted the victims as they were entering the area before assaulting them and stealing a bag containing prescription medication.

Authorities said the victims did not report any injuries following the incident.

Suspect description released

Officers conducted an area canvass following the robbery but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a Black male in his 20s who was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.

Investigation ongoing

Eastern District detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery and are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-6145 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.