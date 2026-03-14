Driver Killed After SUV Crashes Into Tree on Carpenters Bridge Road in Harrington

Delaware State Police say a 27-year-old Frederica woman died after her SUV left the roadway and struck a tree Friday evening.

Harrington, DE – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening on Carpenters Bridge Road in Harrington.

Troopers responded around 7:05 p.m. to the area east of Jackson Ditch Road after a Nissan Pathfinder traveling eastbound left the roadway and crashed.

Key Points

• Fatal single-vehicle crash reported on Carpenters Bridge Road in Harrington

• Nissan Pathfinder left roadway and struck a tree

• Driver, a 27-year-old Frederica woman, later died at a hospital

SUV leaves roadway on curve

According to the preliminary investigation, the Nissan Pathfinder failed to negotiate a slight curve along Carpenters Bridge Road.

The vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway before striking a tree, authorities said.

Driver pronounced dead

The driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from Frederica, Delaware, was transported to an area hospital following the crash.

Police said she later died from her injuries. Her name has not yet been released pending notification of her family.

Investigation continues

Carpenters Bridge Road was closed for approximately three hours while troopers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Master Corporal J. Lane at 302-698-8457 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.