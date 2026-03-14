Beachwood Adds Two New Four-Way Stop Intersections on Barnegat Boulevard and Ocean Avenue

Beachwood police say two intersections have been converted to full four-way stops as part of a new traffic pattern beginning this week.

Beachwood, NJ – Drivers traveling through Beachwood will notice new traffic changes after two intersections were converted to full four-way stops, according to the Beachwood Police Department.

The change took effect at the intersections of Harpoon Street and Barnegat Boulevard, as well as Ocean Avenue and Birch Street.

Key Points

• Two Beachwood intersections converted from two-way stops to four-way stops

• Changes affect Harpoon Street at Barnegat Boulevard and Ocean Avenue at Birch Street

• Officers will monitor the areas and educate drivers during the transition

New traffic pattern implemented

Police said both intersections previously operated as two-way stops but have now been upgraded to full four-way stops.

Officials said the change is intended to improve traffic flow and safety as vehicles approach the intersections from all directions.

Police monitoring intersections

Beachwood police officers will be present near the intersections as the new traffic pattern is implemented.

Authorities said officers will focus on educating drivers about the new stop requirements while motorists adjust to the changes.

Drivers urged to stay alert

Motorists traveling through the area are encouraged to remain attentive as drivers become familiar with the updated traffic controls.

Police thanked residents and drivers for their cooperation during the transition.