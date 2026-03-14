Correction Officer Indicted After 106 MPH Crash That Injured Couple, Killed Unborn Child in Amityville

Prosecutors say an off-duty state correction officer sped through stop signs and crashed head-on into another vehicle, seriously injuring two victims.

Amityville, NY – A New York State correction officer has been indicted after prosecutors say he was driving more than 100 mph when he crashed head-on into another vehicle in a residential Amityville neighborhood, seriously injuring two people and causing the death of an unborn child.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced that Andre-Marcel Devieux, 28, of Amityville, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the December crash.

Key Points

• Amityville correction officer indicted after alleged 106 mph crash

• Two victims seriously injured, including a pregnant woman

• Doctors were unable to save the victim’s unborn child following the collision

High-speed crash in residential neighborhood

Prosecutors said the crash occurred around 8:34 p.m. on December 28 when Devieux was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT northeast on Parkway Avenue in Amityville.

Investigators allege he was traveling approximately 106 mph in the residential area.

Authorities said the vehicle continued toward the point where Parkway Avenue merges with Schleigel Boulevard, where Devieux allegedly ran through two stop signs and crossed into the opposite lane.

Head-on collision causes serious injuries

According to investigators, the Jeep crashed head-on into a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Jetta suffered multiple serious injuries, including fractures to his leg, femur, ribs, spine, and eye socket that required inpatient rehabilitation.

The front-seat passenger, a woman who was seven months pregnant, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where doctors attempted to save the baby but were unsuccessful. She also suffered rib and sternum fractures.

Charges announced after indictment

Devieux was arraigned Friday before Acting Supreme Court Justice Anthony S. Senft Jr. on two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, along with charges including reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors said Devieux’s driving privileges were suspended at the time of the crash.

Legal limitations on charges

Under New York law, an unborn fetus cannot be the subject of a homicide charge because the statute defines a person as a human being who has been born and is alive.

Justice Senft ordered Devieux held on $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond, or a $200,000 partially secured bond. If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Devieux is scheduled to return to court April 14 as the case moves forward.