Heartbroken shelter dog Frankie still waiting months for someone to meet him

Friendly pittie Frankie needs a hero to walk through the door

JACKSON, N.J. — Volunteers at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility say a friendly 3-year-old pit bull named Frankie has been waiting months for a chance at a home, yet no one has even asked to meet him.

Frankie, a tricolor pit bull with distinctive markings, has watched other dogs leave the shelter with new families while he continues to wait for someone to stop by his kennel.

According to shelter volunteers, Frankie shows a playful and affectionate personality when he gets time outside. In the play yard, he enjoys rolling onto his back, playing with toys and soaking up attention.

Staff say Frankie recently discovered toys and proudly carries them around the yard during playtime.

Inside his kennel, volunteers describe Frankie as calm, quiet and well-mannered while he waits for visitors.

Because of his strength on a leash, Frankie would do best with a confident handler who can continue training and guiding him.

Shelter staff say he would thrive as the only pet in a home where he can receive plenty of attention and structure.

Due to his size and energy level, a home with older children or adults is recommended.

Frankie is already neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

The shelter hopes that sharing Frankie’s story will help the right adopter discover him.

The Northern Ocean County Animal Facility is located at 615 Freemont Avenue in Jackson and is open daily from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Key Points

• Shelter dog Frankie has waited months without a single meet request

• 3-year-old tricolor pit bull currently at Jackson shelter

• Volunteers describe Frankie as playful, affectionate and calm in kennel