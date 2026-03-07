Women targeted in terrifying armed robbery in Pasadena

Suspects arrested after violent armed robbery and chase in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — Two suspects were arrested after police say they rammed a vehicle, assaulted a woman and robbed her during an early morning incident in Pasadena.

Anne Arundel County Police said officers responded around 3:30 a.m. on March 5 to the area of Ritchie Highway and Jumpers Hole Road for a reported assault.

Investigators said two adult female victims reported being followed by suspects in a white Toyota sedan.

Police said the suspects attempted to run the victims off the road while pointing a firearm at them before ramming their vehicle at the intersection.

The driver fled the vehicle on foot, while the passenger was allegedly pulled from the car, assaulted multiple times and robbed of her purse before the suspects fled south on Ritchie Highway.

Officers later located the suspect vehicle, which fled and crashed on westbound Route 100 near the Mountain Road exit.

Both suspects attempted to run from the scene but one was quickly apprehended. Officers established a perimeter and located the second suspect with assistance from a drone operator and a K9 unit.

Police determined the white Toyota sedan used in the incident had been reported stolen. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

Jammar Joseph West-Jones, 18, of Baltimore, and a 17-year-old male from Pasadena were charged in connection with the incident.

Key Points

• Two suspects arrested after armed robbery and vehicle ramming

• Victims followed and forced off the road in Pasadena

• Passenger assaulted and robbed after driver fled the vehicle