NJ Federal Judge Dismisses Camden County Jail Detainee’s Civil Rights Lawsuit

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Camden County jail detainee but allowed him the opportunity to amend the complaint.

Camden, NJ – A federal judge has dismissed a civil rights lawsuit filed by a pretrial detainee at the Camden County jail who alleged sexual assault, threats, and medical neglect by jail staff.

The court ruled the complaint did not properly state a legal claim against the defendant named in the lawsuit.

Key Points

• Camden County detainee alleged sexual assault and mistreatment by jail staff

• Lawsuit named only the Camden County Department of Corrections as defendant

• Federal judge dismissed the complaint but allowed the plaintiff to amend

Allegations involve assault, threats, and medical care

According to the complaint, plaintiff Christian Capacchione claims he experienced multiple problems during his detention at the Camden County jail.

He alleged that a correctional officer sexually assaulted him after he had previously provided testimony against that officer.

Capacchione also claims the officer later threatened him and that jail officials failed to properly investigate the incident.

The complaint further alleges the jail failed to address problems with his cell conditions and that medical staff did not adequately treat injuries he says resulted from a police assault during his arrest.

Lawsuit filed under federal civil rights law

Capacchione filed the case as a prisoner civil rights lawsuit and sought permission to proceed without paying court filing fees.

The court granted that request, allowing him to proceed in forma pauperis, meaning he can pursue the case without prepaying the filing costs due to financial hardship.

Complaint dismissed during initial court review

Because the plaintiff is proceeding without paying filing fees, federal law requires the court to screen the complaint before the case can move forward.

U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi found the complaint failed to state a claim against the Camden County Department of Corrections because the plaintiff did not identify specific individuals responsible for the alleged misconduct.

The court dismissed the complaint without prejudice, allowing Capacchione the opportunity to file an amended complaint that properly identifies defendants and states viable claims.