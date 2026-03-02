Heavy snow caused ice rink tent collapse in Westfield’s Gumbert Park

Emergency crews responded to a partial collapse of the tent structure at The Westfield Rink in Gumbert Park Wednesday afternoon, prompting a safety response but no reported injuries.

WESTFIELD, NJ – Police have confirmed that heavy snow caused the collapse of a tent roof at a New Jersey ice rink last week.

Westfield police, firefighters, and EMS units were dispatched to The Westfield Rink at Gumbert Park around 3:46 p.m. on February 25 following reports that the rink’s tent enclosure had partially collapsed. Authorities confirmed that no one was inside the facility at the time other than the owner, who made one of the 9-1-1 calls and was uninjured.

Key Points

Tent structure at The Westfield Rink partially collapsed around 3:46 p.m. on February 25

No injuries reported; rink was closed at the time of the incident

Officials cite heavy snowfall as a likely cause of the collapse

Emergency crews secure the scene

Upon arrival, the Westfield Police Department and Town Fire Department confirmed that the facility was closed for the day. The Union County Hazardous Materials Response Team also responded due to the presence of propylene glycol, a fluid used to maintain the rink’s ice temperature. Officials determined there was no public health hazard.

Utilities were secured, and the rink will remain closed until further notice. It had been scheduled to close for the season on March 8.

Investigation underway into cause

The Westfield Police Department remains on-site to ensure public safety while the rink’s owner arranges for contractors to dismantle the damaged structure. The Westfield Volunteer Rescue Squad also responded but was not needed.

