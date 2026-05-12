Inmate harassment case moving toward dismissal in new jersey after plaintiff vanishes

CAMDEN, N.J. — A federal judge in New Jersey is moving to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former inmate who accused prison staff and inmates of sexual harassment and abuse after the plaintiff stopped participating in the case and failed to keep the court updated with his address.

The lawsuit was filed by David Doby against several corrections officers and prison staff connected to incidents that allegedly occurred while he was incarcerated at two New Jersey prisons in 2021 and 2022.

According to court records, Doby accused prison staff and inmates of sexual harassment and other mistreatment during his incarceration. Several corrections officers and prison employees remained as defendants in the case.

The case began running into problems after Doby was released from prison.

In October 2024, the court ordered Doby to submit additional legal briefing related to his claims and warned him the case could be dismissed if he failed to respond. Shortly afterward, court mail was returned as undeliverable because Doby had apparently left prison without updating his address with the court.

The court officially closed the case in November 2024 after Doby failed to provide a new address within the required time period.

Nearly a year later, in November 2025, Doby contacted the court asking to reopen the lawsuit. He told the court he had “just got around to changing” his address because of personal hardships.

The defendants opposed reopening the case, and the judge allowed them to file a motion seeking dismissal for lack of prosecution.

Doby never responded to that motion.

The court later learned that even mail sent to Doby’s updated address was again returned as undeliverable, raising further concerns that the plaintiff had effectively abandoned the case.

The judge is now weighing whether the lawsuit should be permanently dismissed under federal rules that allow courts to throw out cases when plaintiffs fail to actively pursue them or ignore court orders.

In the opinion, the court explained that dismissal is considered a serious penalty and judges must weigh several factors before taking that step, including whether the plaintiff personally caused delays, whether the defendants were harmed by the delays, and whether lesser penalties would work instead.

The judge also noted that because the allegations involve incidents from 2021 and 2022, the statute of limitations may already have expired, meaning Doby could be barred from refiling the claims if the case is dismissed.

No final ruling on permanent dismissal had been issued in the portion of the opinion provided, but the court indicated Doby’s repeated failure to maintain contact with the court has become a central issue in the case.