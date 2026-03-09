Jackson Council to Vote on Rent Control Changes, Parking Rules at Tuesday Meeting

Officials will hold public hearings on new traffic restrictions, portable toilet regulations, and a major overhaul of the township’s rent control ordinance.

Jackson, NJ – The Jackson Township Council is set to consider several ordinances during its Tuesday night meeting, including new parking restrictions, regulations on portable sanitary facilities, and changes to the township’s rent control rules.

Council members will hold public hearings and final votes on three ordinances while introducing three additional measures for future consideration.

Key Points

• Council will vote on parking restrictions near Lehigh Boulevard and Adelphi Drive

• New ordinance would regulate placement of portable toilets in Jackson

• Officials proposing to overhaul township rent control ordinance

Parking restrictions proposed

One ordinance scheduled for a second reading would amend the township’s traffic code to establish new “No Parking” zones in a residential area.

The measure would prohibit parking along portions of Lehigh Boulevard and Adelphi Drive. The restriction would cover approximately 230 feet along the south side of Lehigh Boulevard near its intersection with Adelphi Drive and 275 feet along the east side of Adelphi Drive near Lehigh Boulevard.

Officials said the change is intended to address traffic safety and roadway access concerns in the area.

Portable toilet regulations introduced

Another ordinance up for a public hearing would create a new chapter of the township code regulating portable sanitary facilities, commonly known as porta-johns.

Under the proposal, residents or contractors would be required to obtain a permit from the township zoning officer before placing a portable toilet on a property.

The ordinance establishes setback rules requiring the units to be located at least 15 feet from the front property line and at least 10 feet from side and rear property lines. Facilities must also be maintained in sanitary condition and may not obstruct sidewalks, driveways, or sight lines.

Property owners could obtain permits allowing the facilities for up to 10 days for non-construction uses, with a maximum of three permits per year.

Rent control ordinance overhaul

The council is also scheduled to vote on a major revision to Jackson’s rent control ordinance governing apartments and manufactured home parks.

The measure would repeal and replace the existing chapter of the township code in order to align local regulations with a recently adopted New Jersey state law establishing statewide rent control guidelines for municipalities that lack their own ordinances.

Township officials said the new ordinance is designed to ensure Jackson’s local rules do not conflict with the state law while maintaining oversight of rent increases through the township’s Rent Leveling Board.

Additional ordinances introduced

Council members are also expected to introduce several new ordinances on first reading.

One measure would authorize the purchase of property identified as Lot 81 in Block 2604 on Patterson Road. Another would amend township regulations related to dogs and kennels.

A separate ordinance would update sections of the township’s land use and development regulations.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson Township Municipal Building on West Veterans Highway.