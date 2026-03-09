Jackson Planning Board to Review Six Flags Improvements, 3-Story Hope Chapel Office Building Plan

Board members will consider capital improvement projects at Six Flags Great Adventure and review a proposed office development on Hope Chapel Road.

Jackson, NJ – The Jackson Township Planning Board is scheduled to review several development matters Monday night, including improvement projects at Six Flags Great Adventure and an application for a new three-story office building.

Officials will also hear testimony on a proposed minor subdivision and address administrative and legal matters during the meeting.

Key Points

• Six Flags seeking approvals for retail and restaurant improvements at the theme park

• Developer proposing a 16,500-square-foot office building on Hope Chapel Road

• Planning board to hear subdivision application for property on Toms River Road

Six Flags capital improvements

The planning board will review two capital improvement projects submitted by Six Flags Great Adventure for property located on Block 3101, Lot 11.01.

One proposal involves construction of a new retail building at the Safari Base Camp area of the park. A second project calls for an addition to the existing Pizza Paradise and Grill restaurant located inside Hurricane Harbor.

Both applications list Colliers Engineering & Design as the project engineer and attorney Adam Pfeffer representing the applicant.

Office building proposal

Another application scheduled for continued testimony involves Hope Commercial Holdings, which is proposing a three-story business office building at 30 South Hope Chapel Road.

The project calls for a 16,500-square-foot building and requires preliminary and final major site plan approval. The application was previously heard in November and remains under review by the board.

Minor subdivision on Toms River Road

Board members will also hear initial testimony on a minor subdivision application filed by 789 Toms River Road LLC.

The proposal seeks approval to divide the property at 789 Toms River Road into two conforming residential lots. Dynamic Engineering is listed as the project engineer, with attorney Sara Werner representing the applicant.

Other board business

In addition to development applications, the board will consider administrative items including approval of minutes from its February meeting and payment of vouchers for board staff.

Officials are also expected to carry an application filed by Nefesh Hachaim Inc. to the board’s April 20 meeting with public notice required.

The meeting agenda also includes engineering and planning updates as well as discussion of board matters.