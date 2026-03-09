Howell Affordable Housing Plan Targets 304 Units Through 2035

Howell, NJ – Howell Township’s amended affordable housing plan outlines how the municipality will meet a state-required obligation of 304 affordable housing units during the current fourth housing round covering 2025 through 2035.

Planning board officials are reviewing amendments to the township’s Housing Plan Element and Fair Share Plan that detail the specific projects and compliance mechanisms that will generate those units and related credit bonuses.

Key Points

• Howell must provide 304 affordable housing units during the 2025–2035 housing round

• Plan identifies 250 actual units and 54 bonus credits to meet the obligation

• Several projects along Route 9 and elsewhere would help satisfy the requirement

Plan details more than 300 housing credits

According to the amended housing plan, Howell must satisfy a fourth-round obligation of 304 affordable housing units under New Jersey’s Fair Housing Act.

The township proposes to meet that requirement through a combination of projects and credits totaling 304 units, including 250 actual affordable housing units and 54 bonus credits.

The proposed credits are spread across several mechanisms, including family rental housing, supportive housing, inclusionary developments, and extensions of existing affordability controls.

Projects contributing to the housing requirement

One of the largest components is the Quarry & Tyrpak project, which would provide 72 affordable family rental units.

Another project, known as FP Howell, would contribute nine affordable for-sale units toward the fourth-round requirement.

The plan also includes two proposed developments where zoning changes would allow new inclusionary housing projects.

The Roberts project, located near Route 9 and Estelle Lane, would include 147 total units with 29 designated as affordable housing.

A newly identified Bike Shop project on Route 9 North would construct 208 total units, including 42 affordable units, and generate 21 bonus credits because of its proximity to transit and other planning factors.

Supportive housing and existing units included

Existing group homes within Howell also contribute toward the township’s housing obligation.

The plan credits 33 supportive or special-needs housing units, along with an equal number of bonus credits for those facilities.

Officials are also proposing to extend affordability controls on 65 existing units, allowing them to count toward the fourth-round requirement.

Overall housing obligation

Under the amended plan, Howell’s cumulative affordable housing obligations across all housing cycles are substantial.

The township lists obligations of 955 units from the first and second rounds, 895 units from the third round, and 304 units in the current fourth round, along with 63 rehabilitation units for existing housing.

Planning officials said the amendments are intended to ensure the township’s housing plan accurately reflects mediation agreements reached with developers and housing advocates while maintaining compliance with state affordable housing law.

The planning board is reviewing the amended plan during a special meeting before it moves forward in the township’s housing compliance process.