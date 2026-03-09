Freehold Township Plan Targets 607 Affordable Housing Units Through 2035

The township must address a combined obligation of 607 affordable housing units during the current housing cycle, including rehabilitation and new construction requirements.

Freehold Township, NJ – Freehold Township’s amended affordable housing plan outlines how the municipality will meet a total obligation of 607 affordable housing units during the state’s fourth housing round covering 2025 through 2035.

The housing plan, prepared as part of the township’s Housing Plan Element and Fair Share Plan, details how officials intend to address both existing housing rehabilitation needs and the construction of new affordable units.

Key Points

• Freehold Township must address 607 total affordable housing units in the current housing round

• Obligation includes 39 rehabilitation units and 568 new units

• Plan is part of statewide affordable housing requirements under New Jersey’s Fair Housing Act

More than 600 affordable housing units required

According to the township’s housing plan, the fourth-round affordable housing obligation totals 607 units.

That figure includes 39 units classified as “present need,” which refers to substandard housing occupied by low- and moderate-income residents that must be rehabilitated.

The remaining 568 units represent “prospective need,” meaning new affordable housing expected to be created as the township grows between 2025 and 2035.

Together, the two figures establish the municipality’s official fourth-round housing requirement under calculations issued by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

Long history of housing obligations

Freehold Township has been addressing affordable housing requirements for decades under New Jersey’s Mount Laurel doctrine and the state Fair Housing Act.

Earlier housing rounds required the township to plan for thousands of affordable units through a combination of new development, rehabilitation programs, and other compliance mechanisms.

The township previously secured court approval for its third-round housing plan in 2023 after reaching settlement agreements with the Fair Share Housing Center and several developers.

Amended plan reflects mediation agreement

The current amended housing plan reflects a mediation agreement reached in late 2025 between the township and housing advocates during proceedings under the state’s Affordable Housing Dispute Resolution Program.

If approved through the court process, the agreement would provide Freehold Township with compliance certification and protection from builder’s remedy lawsuits through 2035.

Officials said the amended plan updates the township’s housing strategy while maintaining compliance with the latest state affordable housing framework established under legislation adopted in 2024.