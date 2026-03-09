Former Houston School Aide Sentenced to Prison in Federal Meth Trafficking Case

Authorities say the former educator helped traffic nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine and more than 500 grams of cocaine as part of a drug trafficking operation.

San Antonio, TX – A former Houston Independent School District teacher’s aide has been sentenced to federal prison for her role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Key Points

• Former Houston school aide sentenced to 24 months in federal prison

• Authorities seized nearly 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and over 500 grams of cocaine

• Federal investigation involved multiple agencies and several co-defendants

Tonya Vonci Middleton-Harris, 57, of Houston, was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors said Middleton-Harris participated in a drug trafficking operation that distributed large quantities of narcotics across the region.

Traffic stop led to arrest

According to court documents, investigators said Middleton-Harris conspired in June 2021 to traffic 992.4 grams of pure methamphetamine along with 526 grams of cocaine.

Texas Department of Public Safety agents stopped Middleton-Harris after observing her receive two bags of narcotics from alleged trafficker Terry Clay.

Authorities said Clay was also arrested during the investigation and was found with $11,213 in U.S. currency and a pill bottle containing 11.2 grams of oxycodone.

Multiple co-defendants already sentenced

Middleton-Harris pleaded guilty in federal court on Oct. 8, 2024.

Several other defendants tied to the trafficking organization have already received federal prison sentences, including Timothy Bland, who was sentenced to 235 months, and Pamela Felita Breeding, who received 140 months.

Other defendants sentenced include Crandall Jones, Luis Tovias, Valerie Nichole Garcia, John Russup, Dana Harrington, and Michelle Katherine Bilskey.

Sentencing pending for alleged trafficker

Terry Clay, the alleged drug trafficker who investigators say supplied the narcotics, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

The case is being heard by U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam in federal court in San Antonio.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.