Major Retail Chains Cutting Back or Leaving New Jersey as Store Closures Mount

From supermarkets to clothing stores, a growing number of national retailers are closing locations across New Jersey amid financial pressures and shifting shopping habits.

Trenton, NJ – A wave of store closures is reshaping New Jersey’s retail landscape as several major chains scale back operations or exit the state entirely between 2024 and early 2026.

Industry analysts say the closures are being driven by a combination of corporate bankruptcies, rising operating costs, declining foot traffic at traditional shopping centers, and the continued growth of online shopping.

Key Points

• Several national retailers are closing or reducing stores across New Jersey through 2026

• Grocery, pharmacy, apparel, and home goods chains are among the hardest hit sectors

• Bankruptcy restructurings and underperforming locations are driving many decisions

Grocery and pharmacy chains reducing stores

Some of the most visible changes are happening in the grocery and pharmacy sectors.

Stop & Shop has announced plans to close 10 underperforming stores in New Jersey as part of a broader strategy to streamline operations. The closures are part of a companywide review aimed at improving profitability across the chain.

Pharmacy chains are also shrinking their footprint. Walgreens has confirmed it plans to close roughly 1,200 stores nationwide by 2026, with several locations already shuttered in New Jersey.

Rite Aid has closed dozens of stores across the state during its bankruptcy restructuring, leaving some communities with fewer pharmacy options.

Discount grocer Grocery Outlet has also pulled back from New Jersey markets, closing six locations.

Department stores and apparel retailers struggling

The state has also seen the departure of several well-known apparel and department store brands.

Macy’s closed its longtime location at the Essex Green Shopping Center in West Orange as part of a nationwide effort to reduce mall-based stores.

Kohl’s has shuttered its East Windsor location, while footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker has closed select stores across the state.

Outdoor gear retailer REI is also expected to close its Paramus store in early 2026, marking another loss for brick-and-mortar retail in North Jersey.

Clothing retailer Torrid has also closed some locations during broader corporate restructuring.

Home and party retailers disappearing

Several specialty and home goods retailers are disappearing entirely from New Jersey.

Party City announced plans to close all of its stores nationwide as the company undergoes financial restructuring, ending the brand’s decades-long presence in many New Jersey shopping centers.

Big Lots has also launched widespread liquidation sales at numerous locations as it struggles with declining sales and mounting financial challenges.

Fabric and craft retailer Joann Fabrics has announced select store closures across the country, including some locations in New Jersey.

Salt Life, a coastal lifestyle apparel brand, closed its store in Long Branch after years operating along the Jersey Shore.

Smaller chains also exiting the state

Several smaller or niche retailers have also exited New Jersey markets.

Ron Jon Surf Shop closed its Cape May County location, removing one of the region’s better-known surf retail destinations.

Convenience chain 7-Eleven has also closed several locations as the company evaluates store performance and shifting consumer demand.

Changing retail landscape

Retail analysts say the closures reflect larger national trends affecting brick-and-mortar stores.

Rising rents, labor costs, and inflation have made it more difficult for retailers to operate marginal locations, while online shopping continues to draw customers away from traditional malls and strip centers.

At the same time, some companies are consolidating operations by focusing on larger, higher-performing locations rather than maintaining smaller stores across multiple markets.

Despite the closures, new discount chains, specialty food markets, and online pickup-focused stores are beginning to move into some of the vacated retail spaces across New Jersey.

Retail experts say the state’s retail sector is unlikely to disappear but will continue evolving as consumer habits and economic pressures reshape the industry.

