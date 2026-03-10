Jackson Planning Board Approves Hope Chapel Road Office Project After Heated Environmental Debate

Jackson, NJ – The Jackson Township Planning Board approved several development proposals Monday night, including a new three-story office building that drew sharp questions from residents over environmental impacts and sewer capacity.

The meeting also included approvals for improvements at Six Flags Great Adventure and a residential subdivision on Toms River Road.

Resident raises environmental concerns

The most intense discussion of the night came during public comment on a proposed three-story, roughly 15,000-square-foot office building.

A resident questioned whether the project fully addressed Pinelands environmental regulations, nitrogen stormwater calculations, and sewer capacity, raising concerns about potential impacts on the surrounding area. Board professionals responded that those issues would be addressed through required outside agency reviews, including environmental and utility approvals that must be obtained before construction can proceed.

After discussion, the planning board voted to approve the project with conditions.

Six Flags projects move forward

Board members also approved two applications submitted by Six Flags Great Adventure.

One allows construction of a 30-by-50-foot retail building near Safari Base Camp, while the other permits a 210-square-foot addition to Paradise Pizza at Hurricane Harbor.

Officials described both proposals as minor improvements within the park.

Subdivision approved on Toms River Road

In another action, the board approved a minor subdivision for property at 789 Toms River Road.

The plan divides a 2.195-acre parcel into two residential lots, with variances granted for lot width and lot depth.

Office project approved with conditions

The office building application was approved with several conditions, including required approvals from outside regulatory agencies before development can begin.

Planning board members said those reviews would ensure environmental and infrastructure standards are met before construction proceeds.