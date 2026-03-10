Walmart thief wheels out computers to waiting U-Haul truck

Bethlehem Township, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing multiple computers from a Walmart in Bethlehem Township.

According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, the theft occurred at the Walmart located at 3926 Nazareth Pike.

Investigators said the suspect took four HP desktop computers from the store and exited through a fire door, where a U-Haul truck was waiting outside.

Police said the man also attempted to steal several additional items before leaving the scene.

Authorities released an image of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Stanton at 610-419-9706. Callers can leave a voicemail and remain anonymous. The case number is 26-01039.

