NYC Crossing Guard Attacked at Bronx Intersection

Police are searching for a suspect accused of punching a school crossing guard while she was on duty at a Bronx intersection.

Bronx, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for assaulting a school crossing guard Thursday morning in the Bronx. The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Gerard Avenue and East 167th Street within the 44th Precinct.

Police said the 46-year-old female crossing guard was actively performing her duties when the suspect approached her.

Key Points

• NYPD crossing guard assaulted while on duty in the Bronx

• Attack occurred at Gerard Avenue and East 167th Street

• Suspect punched the victim in the chest before fleeing

Attack during morning duties

According to investigators, the unidentified suspect approached the crossing guard and struck her in the chest with a closed fist.

Authorities did not immediately release information about the victim’s injuries.

Police seeking suspect

The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the assault or the suspect’s identity to come forward.

Tips can be submitted by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on social media or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.