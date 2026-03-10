Mattapan Man Arrested After Police Recover Ghost Gun During Fireworks Incident

Boston, MA – Boston police arrested a Mattapan man late Monday night after recovering a loaded ghost gun while responding to reports of fireworks in the neighborhood. The incident unfolded around 10:04 p.m. in the area of Callender Street and Baird Street in Mattapan.

Officers assigned to District B-3 were initially responding to a report of shots fired when a supervisor alerted them to individuals setting off fireworks nearby.

Key Points

• Police recovered a loaded Polymer 80 ghost gun during a foot pursuit in Mattapan

• Suspect fled from officers after they approached a group setting off fireworks

• Second man arrested after allegedly threatening and assaulting an officer

Foot pursuit leads to firearm recovery

When officers arrived on Baird Street, they observed a group gathered near a vehicle with several open and unopened packages of fireworks placed on top.

Police said one man immediately began running toward Blue Hill Avenue as officers exited their cruiser. Officers pursued the suspect on foot and saw him discard a jacket during the chase.

Authorities said officers recovered the jacket and found a Polymer 80-style ghost gun inside the right pocket loaded with 17 rounds.

Crowd becomes hostile toward officers

While officers dealt with the fleeing suspect, police said the remaining group at the scene became hostile and began threatening an officer who stayed with them.

As additional units arrived, investigators said a man later identified as 40-year-old Sean Galvez of Quincy continued threatening officers and bumped one officer in the chest.

Two suspects facing charges

Officers attempted to arrest Galvez, but police said he refused to comply with commands to place his hands behind his back before being taken into custody.

Police identified the firearm suspect as 24-year-old Kahnari White of Mattapan. Both men are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

White faces charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Galvez is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.