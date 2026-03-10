Illegal Migrant Carjacking Suspect Arrested by FBI in Georgia After Fleeing New Jersey

A second suspect wanted in a January carjacking in Howell Township has been arrested in Georgia and is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

Howell Township, NJ – Authorities have arrested a second suspect connected to a January carjacking in Howell Township, according to the Howell Township Police Department. Investigators identified the suspect as 20-year-old Baldemar Sandoval-Herrera of Asbury Park.

Police said Sandoval-Herrera fled New Jersey during the investigation after an arrest warrant was issued. He was captured in Richmond County, Georgia. Officials there say Sandoval-Herrera had an active ICE detainer.

Key Points

• Baldemar Sandoval-Herrera, 20, arrested in Georgia in Howell Township carjacking case

• Suspect faces charges including first-degree carjacking and aggravated assault

• Second suspect was previously arrested and remains in Monmouth County custody

Suspect located out of state

Detectives from several agencies continued working the case with the FBI Task Force to locate Sandoval-Herrera after he left the state.

Authorities said he was eventually tracked down and arrested in Georgia, where he is currently being held in a county jail while awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Multiple serious charges filed

Investigators charged Sandoval-Herrera with first-degree carjacking, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Police said the charges stem from a violent carjacking that occurred in Howell Township earlier this year.

Second suspect already in custody

The other suspect in the case, 19-year-old Melvin J. Cruz-Salmoran of Neptune Township, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Authorities said Cruz-Salmoran remains in custody at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution as the case proceeds through the court system.