Utica Police Arrest Three in Gang Assault After Mohawk Street Stabbing; Two Still Wanted

Three Utica men have been arrested after a stabbing left a victim critically injured Sunday night at a Mohawk Street plaza.

Utica, NY – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a man critically injured Sunday night at a plaza on Mohawk Street, according to the Utica Police Department. Officers were alerted around 8:15 p.m. when a stabbing victim was brought to Wynn Hospital with a serious chest wound.

Hospital staff treated the victim for life-threatening injuries, and authorities said emergency and operating room teams were able to save the man’s life. Police now say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Key Points

• Three Utica men arrested in connection with Mohawk Street stabbing

• Victim suffered critical chest wound but is expected to recover

• Two additional suspects have been identified and are still being sought

Argument led to stabbing at plaza

Investigators determined the stabbing occurred at a plaza on Mohawk Street following an argument involving several individuals.

Police said the victim was stabbed during the confrontation before the suspects fled the scene. The injured man was then driven to Wynn Hospital for treatment.

Three suspects arrested

With assistance from the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center and Oneida County Probation, investigators identified several individuals believed to be involved in the attack.

On Monday, members of the Utica Police GIVE Unit and Tactical Unit located three suspects and conducted a vehicle stop that led to their arrests.

Police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Yusef Mudey of Utica, 21-year-old Ilias Shego of Utica, and 19-year-old Abdi Mohamed of Utica. All three have been charged with first-degree gang assault.

Two more suspects sought

Authorities said two additional suspects connected to the incident have been identified and are still being sought. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue working to locate the remaining individuals involved.