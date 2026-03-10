Explosions Heard Overnight at Middletown Storage Facility

Residents near a Middletown Township storage facility heard loud overnight explosions as the FBI safely detonated explosive materials recovered during a federal investigation.

Middletown Township, PA – Loud bangs heard overnight near a storage facility on South Flowers Mill Road were the result of controlled detonations carried out by federal authorities, according to the Middletown Township Police Department. The explosions occurred as part of an FBI operation connected to a federal investigation conducted earlier in the day.

Police said the explosive materials had been recovered during the execution of search warrants at the facility.

Key Points

• FBI conducted controlled detonations overnight at a storage facility on S. Flowers Mill Road

• Explosive materials were recovered during a federal investigation

• Police said there was no danger to the public

Controlled detonations conducted overnight

Authorities said the loud noises residents heard were caused by trained FBI personnel safely disposing of explosive materials.

Officials emphasized that the detonations were conducted in a controlled environment and that there was never any threat to nearby homes or businesses.

Storage facility operations return to normal

Police acknowledged that the loud explosions may have startled residents in the surrounding area.

According to Middletown Township Police, the federal operation at the storage facility has now concluded and the property has returned to normal operations.

Officials also thanked the community for its patience while federal authorities carried out the investigation.