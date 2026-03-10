Time running out for Pennsylvania player holding $400K ticket

$400K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Butler County nearing expiration

Cranberry Township, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lottery officials are urging players to check their tickets after a $400,000 Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot ticket sold in Butler County remains unclaimed and is nearing its expiration date.

The winning ticket was sold at Valero Neil Enterprise Super Mini Mart, 1165 Freedom Road in Cranberry Township, for the April 3, 2025 drawing.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five numbers drawn — 3, 10, 12, 30 and 37 — to win the $400,000 jackpot before taxes.

The prize must be claimed by April 3, 2026, one year from the drawing date. Claims must be filed at a Pennsylvania Lottery Area Office.

Lottery officials encourage anyone who purchased a ticket at the Cranberry Township retailer around that time to check their tickets. Winners are advised to sign the back of the ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery before filing a claim.

Players can check tickets using self-service scanners at lottery retailers or through the Ticket Checker feature on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official mobile app.

Under Pennsylvania law, unclaimed lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.

