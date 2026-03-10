Newark Porch Pirate Sought After Theft From Melrose Ave. Home

Newark authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a bicyclist accused of stealing a $296 package from a home on Melrose Avenue.

Newark, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to a package theft reported at a residence on Melrose Avenue near Grove Terrace. The theft occurred Wednesday evening when a delivered package was taken from the home’s front porch.

According to police, the incident happened at approximately 6 p.m. and was captured on surveillance video.

Key Points

• Package stolen from porch on Melrose Avenue near Grove Terrace

• Suspect arrived on a bicycle and fled northbound on Melrose Avenue

• Newark police seeking public’s help identifying the suspect

Theft captured on surveillance

Investigators say the suspect was seen riding a bicycle northbound on Melrose Avenue before entering the victim’s driveway.

Surveillance footage shows the man removing a package from the front porch and leaving the area while traveling northbound on the same street.

Clothing and items stolen

Police described the suspect as a Black male wearing eyeglasses, a black hooded jacket with a white design across the chest, shoulders and arms, gray pants, and white sneakers.

The stolen package, shipped from Fashion Nova, contained several clothing items including boys’ jeans, khaki pants, boys’ and girls’ pajamas, sweatpants, a dress, and a pair of heels. Authorities said the total value of the items was about $296.

Tips requested

Detectives are continuing to investigate the theft and are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).