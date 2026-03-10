New Jersey Drivers Once Again Facing Nation’s Steepest Auto Insurance Hikes in 2026

Premiums in the Garden State are projected to rise more than 10%, the highest increase in the country.

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey drivers are expected to face the largest auto insurance premium increases in the United States this year, with rates projected to rise by an average of 10.46% in 2026, according to new industry estimates.

The increase places New Jersey at the top of a national list of states experiencing the sharpest premium hikes, ahead of Nevada (6.42%), California (6.13%), New York (6.02%), and Washington, D.C. (5.36%).

Key Points

• New Jersey auto insurance rates projected to increase 10.46% in 2026

• State law raising minimum liability coverage is a major factor

• Higher repair costs, inflation, and accident severity also driving premiums

Insurance analysts say several factors are pushing rates upward in the Garden State, including new legal requirements, rising repair costs, and increasing claim payouts.

A major driver of the increase is P.L.2022, c.87, a law passed by the New Jersey Legislature that raises the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements.

Licenses for Illegal Migrants

Some right-wing voices are also blaming the state’s policy to allow illegal aliens to have drivers licenses as another factor, but state officials deny those claims, saying there is no evidence that the correlation between the number of new foriegn drivers and the increase in insurance premiums.

Higher coverage requirements taking effect

The law phases in higher mandatory coverage limits, increasing the minimum liability requirement from $15,000 to $35,000. Supporters say the change helps ensure drivers have adequate coverage after accidents, but critics argue it eliminates lower-cost policies that many residents relied on.

Insurance companies say the higher minimum coverage requirements increase their potential payouts in accidents, which in turn leads to higher premiums.

Repair costs and technology raising claim prices

Beyond the legislative changes, insurers say inflation and the rising cost of vehicle repairs are also driving premiums higher.

Industry data shows the motor vehicle insurance consumer price index has climbed more than 55% since early 2022, fueled by increases in parts prices and labor costs.

Modern vehicles are also equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and driver-assistance technology that make repairs significantly more expensive after crashes.

Accidents and post-pandemic adjustments

Insurers report that both the frequency and severity of crashes have increased in recent years, leading to larger claim payouts.

The industry is also adjusting rates after pandemic-era conditions temporarily suppressed premium increases when fewer drivers were on the road.

New Jersey’s high population density and heavy traffic levels also contribute to higher accident rates per mile compared with many other states, which can push insurance prices higher.

Despite the increases, more than 30 states are projected to see auto insurance premiums decline in 2026, highlighting the contrast with New Jersey’s rising costs.

