Walmart Parking Lot Attck: Police Seek Suspect

Anne Arundel County detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of punching a victim during an unprovoked attack outside a Glen Burnie Walmart.

Glen Burnie, MD – Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an unprovoked assault Monday evening in the parking lot of a Walmart along Ritchie Highway. Officers responded to the store in the 8100 block shortly after 7:20 p.m. following reports of an assault.

When officers arrived, they spoke with an adult male victim who said he had been attacked from behind while in the parking lot.

Key Points

• Assault reported Monday night at Walmart in the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway

• Victim told police he was struck in the face by an unknown suspect

• Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect

Victim struck from behind

According to police, the victim told officers the suspect approached him from behind and punched him in the face in what investigators described as an unprovoked attack.

Authorities have not released details about the victim’s injuries.

Detectives asking for public’s help

Eastern District detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident and are attempting to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the individual or the incident is asked to contact police at 410-222-3502.